Inside Sanya Malhotra's New Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai

Sanya Malhotra made her acting debut in the 2016 film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, where she portrayed Babita Kumari Phogat. Over the years, she has worked in various films and recently achieved a milestone in her personal life. She has bought a new home in Mumbai. Pagglait actress shared photos from her Griha Pravesh puja on social media, which her family and close friends attended, and wrote an emotional note.

Inside Sanya Malhotra's New Home In Mumbai

On Saturday, March 14, Sanya shared a post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev. Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar."

The actress wore a beautiful pink-and-white saree as she performed the Griha Pravesh puja and offered a few glimpses of her new home. In one of the videos, her grandmother sweetly looked out from a window, adding a warm and emotional touch to the celebration.

The sea-facing apartment also features a swing on the balcony. In one photo, Sanya stood on a ladder while decorating the door with flowers, while another showed her performing a ritual with an urn placed on her head.

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The home reflects a minimal yet soft aesthetic, with cool colours and lamps creating a calm feel. The wooden flooring adds warmth, while the drawing room features patterned flooring and a soft, elegant touch.

Soon after Sanya shared the happy news on her Instagram, colleagues from the industry filled the comment section with love and congratulatory messages. Siddhant Chaturvedi also joined the celebrations and dropped a red heart emoji for the actress.

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Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "God bless! Congratulations."