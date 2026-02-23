Inside Tara Sutaria's 'First' House In Mumbai: Grand Piano, Wooden Floors To Classic Artworks

Tara Sutaria offered fans a glimpse of her first home on social media, celebrating an important new phase in her life. On Monday, she shared a series of photos and a video on Instagram and wrote, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open,” expressing her joy and gratitude for what lies ahead. Let’s look inside.

Inside Tara Sutaria’s house

Tara Sutaria’s house is a statement of sophistication. She has carefully chosen every detail, creating snug corners and a smooth balance between class and comfort.

In one picture, Tara is seen offering prayers while wearing a soft ivory saree, with her hair neatly tied back. Fresh flowers sit in a silver vase, candles glow gently, and softly lit shelves display books, framed memories, and handpicked décor pieces. The scene beautifully captures an intimate and heartfelt housewarming.

A grand piano placed on a patterned rug reflects her love for music. The living areas feel open yet comfortable and inviting. Wooden herringbone flooring adds a timeless appeal, while neutral sofas, antique-style consoles, and classic artwork bring refined elegance to the rooms. Large flowing curtains let natural light stream in, enhancing the peaceful and airy atmosphere.

Tara also shared some of her favourite spots, including a tastefully arranged console table decorated with pink lilies, candles, and framed photographs. She blends vintage charm with modern minimalism, giving the home a warm and lived-in feel rather than a staged look. Every corner, from cosy nooks to thoughtfully selected décor, showcases her subtle elegance, appreciation for beauty, and the personal touches that truly turn a house into a home.