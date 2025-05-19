Inside Vijay Varma's Stunning Sea-Facing Juhu Apartment That Is A Masterclass In Modern Minimalist Luxury

Hyderabadi boy Vijay Varma has had an extraordinary journey in the film industry. Renowned for his stellar performances in Pink, Gully Boy, Dahaad, Kaalkoot, and Darlings, he has firmly established himself in Bollywood. His breakthrough came with the web series Mirzapur, where his role got widespread praise.

Recently, Vijay treated himself to a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s posh Juhu neighbourhood. Filmmaker Farah Khan’s latest vlog offered a glimpse of his opulent new home, providing fans with a rare look into his life beyond the screen.

Inside Vijay Varma’s sea-facing Juhu apartment

Vijay Varma’s Juhu house features a spacious living area, a modern kitchen, a dedicated dressing room, and a grand balcony with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. During the tour, Vijay proudly displayed his remarkable shoe collection and mentioned moving in during the first week of April 2025, with the space still being set up.

The living room, styled with minimal aesthetics, includes eye-catching elements such as a trophy corner and a bookshelf. While looks like not fond of flowers, Vijay’s décor combines muted furniture tones with leafy plants, creating a perfectly balanced and vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of a Greek assembly.

