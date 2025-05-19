Lights, Camera, Action! Suriya 46 Goes On Floor, Director Venky Atluri And Mamitha Baiju Attend Muhurat Ceremony

Tamil actor Suriya’s next film Suriya 46 officially goes on the floor on May 19. Film’s director Venky Atluri, producer Naga Vamsi, lead actress Mamitha Baiju and music composer GV Prakash attended the muhurta ceremony marking the official beginning of the film shoot.

Venky Atluri and the production house announced the news on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos. Director Trivikram, known for Guntur Kaaram, also attended the event and gave the first clap to commence the project.

Sithara Entertainments, the production banner for the film, shared pictures from the launch ceremony on their official X handle. Alongwith photos “The most anticipated 'Suriya 46' has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! Suriya x Venky Atluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap."

They further revealed that filming would commence by the end of May, with a theatrical release planned for summer 2026.

Music composer GV Prakash, who recently gained acclaim for his work on the Ajith Kumar starrer Tamil film Good Bad Ugly, shared a picture on X with Venky Atluri. He captioned it, “After 'Lucky Baskhar', 'Vaathi', my third combo with my most successful combination director. Let’s rock this Venky Atluri here is 'Suriya 46'."