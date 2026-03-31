Instagram Reels Get A 'Dhurandhar' Update, Know All About It

The popularity of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is unprecedented. The sequel of the Aditya Dhar directorial hit the big screens on March 19, and since then the movie has dominated the box office, and conversations about the movie have flurise don social media. Given the virality of the movie, Meta's app for Instagram reels, Edit, has added a new font.

How to use the Dhurandhar font on Instagram?

The new Instagram font can be used on both Android and iOS devices. Several creators have shared video tutorials explaining how to use the font on reels. The same can be found on the app, Edits, which is exclusively used to create reels for Instagram. Just like other typography, the Dhurandhar font can be resized and recoloured on every video. The font addition comes at a time when Dhurandhar The Revenge is dominating online and offline conversations.

Dhurandhar The Revenge becomes highest grossing Hindi movie

Dhurandhar The Revenge has surpassed the ₹800 crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie shattered records upon its release on Eid. As per Sacnilk, the sequel has surpassed the collections of the first movie in just 11 days of its theatrical run.

The movie has amassed a total of ₹872.17 cr after the first Monday. The majority of the movie's business comes from the Hindi version, followed by the Telugu version of the film. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, seems to have no intention of slowing down at the box office. The film, which was released on March 19 after paid previews on March 18, has already crossed ₹800 crore at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features actors Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.



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