Good Friday 2026: Know Date And Significance Of The Festival
Good Friday falls during the Holy Week in the Christian calendar and commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Good Friday is one of the most significant days for Christians across the world. Falling during the Holy Week, this day is marked by prayer, fasting and reflection. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his ultimate sacrifice for humanity.
When is Good Friday in 2026?
This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 3, 2026. The day is generally observed as a public holiday in many states. Churches across cities like Goa, Kochi, Mumbai and Delhi hold special prayer services, often lasting for several hours.
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Before Good Friday falls, Palm Sunday (March 29), followed by Maundy Thursday (April 2), which also marks the end of Lent (the fasting period) and concludes with Easter Sunday on April 5. Together, the days make up the Holy Week of Christianity.
What is the significance of Good Friday?
According to Christian belief, Jesus was arrested, tried and sentenced to death by crucifixion under the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. His death is seen as an act of love and redemption, undertaken to atone for the sins of humankind. Despite its sombre nature, the day is called “Good” Friday because it signifies hope, salvation and the promise of new life.
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On the day, devotees gather to participate in rituals such as the Stations of the Cross, which symbolically retrace the final journey of Jesus to his crucifixion. Many believers observe fasting and abstain from consuming meat as a mark of penance and devotion. Church altars are often stripped of decorations, and bells remain silent as a mark of mourning. Hymns and readings from the Bible focus on themes of sacrifice, forgiveness and compassion. In some regions, dramatic reenactments of the crucifixion are also organised.
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