Good Friday 2026: Know Date And Significance Of The Festival

Good Friday is one of the most significant days for Christians across the world. Falling during the Holy Week, this day is marked by prayer, fasting and reflection. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his ultimate sacrifice for humanity.

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When is Good Friday in 2026?

This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 3, 2026. The day is generally observed as a public holiday in many states. Churches across cities like Goa, Kochi, Mumbai and Delhi hold special prayer services, often lasting for several hours.



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Before Good Friday falls, Palm Sunday (March 29), followed by Maundy Thursday (April 2), which also marks the end of Lent (the fasting period) and concludes with Easter Sunday on April 5. Together, the days make up the Holy Week of Christianity.

What is the significance of Good Friday?

According to Christian belief, Jesus was arrested, tried and sentenced to death by crucifixion under the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. His death is seen as an act of love and redemption, undertaken to atone for the sins of humankind. Despite its sombre nature, the day is called “Good” Friday because it signifies hope, salvation and the promise of new life.



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