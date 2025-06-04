Bakwaas, Gande Sab: Irritated Jaya Bachchan Irked As Paparazzi Trails Her At Rono Mukherjee's Prayer Meet

Rono Mukherjee passed away in Mumbai on 28 May due to a cardiac arrest. He was the father of Sharbani Mukherjee and the uncle of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, and Tanishaa Mukerji. The family held a prayer meet on June 3, which saw the presence of several celebrities paying their last tribute. Among them, Jaya Bachchan attended the ceremony alongside her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. However, a viral video shows Jaya losing her temper and snapping at the paparazzi who followed her for photos and videos after the event.

Jaya Bachchan schooled paps, video goes viral

In the viral video, Jaya Bachchan is seen visibly annoyed while she ended her phone call and approached the paparazzi, confronting them sharply. She is seen saying in the video, "Chaliye… aap log bhi aaiye saath mein… aa jaiye. Bakwaas sab," voicing her frustration. Her daughter, Shweta, later helped her into the car, but Jaya continued to express her irritation, telling another photographer, "Aao… aap gaadi mein aa jao."

Many social media users supported Jaya's reaction towards the paparazzi. One user commented, "But she is right. A funeral prayer is not the place for taking photos. She comes from a generation that takes this seriously."

However, others criticised her behaviour. One comment read, "She has so much attitude." Another stated, “What an attitude, especially after a prayer meet!.”

Jaya Bachchan is known for losing her cool on camera every now and then.

Jaya Bachchan lashes fan at Manoj Kumar's Prayer Meet, Video Viral