Janmashtami 2025: 5 Pinterest-Approved Home Decoration Ideas For Krishna Janmashtami

This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 16. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Many devotees celebrate the day by decorating their homes and setting up Krishna idols.

Whether you are living in a multi-generational family home or a small city apartment, transform your home with these top 5 Pinterest-inspired decoration ideas for Janmastami to create a stunning festive ambience.

Floral arrangements

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Flowers are one of the easiest and most beautiful ways to use for home decoration during the pujas and celebrations. You can use them on window panes or at the entrance of the pooja room, or make a background out of them.

Drapes and fabrics

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Drapes and fabrics are the most elegant ways you can use for festival decoration. Make use of old sarees, pretty rugs or even dupattas for backdrops, which will make your home stand out.

Rangoli with a twist

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Decorate your home by making rangoli or by adding some additional figures at your pooja space, like toys, ornaments around the Krishna idol. This will make it look more beautiful and playful.

DIY cradle and decoration

Representation of photo from Pinterest

To create a DIY cradle and decorations for Janmastami, you can repurpose materials like cardboard, wood or even sturdy fabric to build a swing or cradle. Decorate it with flowers, breads, ribbons and fabric that complements a Krishna idol.

Matkas, makhans and lights

Representation of photo from Pinterest