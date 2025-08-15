Janmashtami 2025: 5 Pinterest-Approved Home Decoration Ideas For Krishna Janmashtami

Updated 15 August 2025 at 19:40 IST
This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 16. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Many devotees celebrate the day by decorating their homes and setting up Krishna idols.
Flowers are one of the easiest and most beautiful ways to use for home decoration during the pujas and celebrations. You can use them on window panes or at the entrance of the pooja room, or make a background out of them.
Drapes and fabrics are the most elegant ways you can use for festival decoration. Make use of old sarees, pretty rugs or even dupattas for backdrops, which will make your home stand out.
Decorate your home by making rangoli or by adding some additional figures at your pooja space, like toys, ornaments around the Krishna idol. This will make it look more beautiful and playful.
To create a DIY cradle and decorations for Janmastami, you can repurpose materials like cardboard, wood or even sturdy fabric to build a swing or cradle. Decorate it with flowers, breads, ribbons and fabric that complements a Krishna idol.
READ MORE: Numerology & Shri Krishna: Decoding The Importance Of Number Eight In Lord Krishna’s Life
Krishna is known to be the makhanchor, so you could also make matkas and lights a central theme for your home decoration for Janmasthami. Paint the matkas, decorate the space, play around with lighting, and you could also create backdrops with them.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 15 August 2025 at 19:40 IST