Why Bezos-Sanchez Chose San Giorgio Maggiore Island, Italy’s Best Kept Secret As Wedding Venue | Pics

The world’s third-richest person and Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, is all set to marry Lauren Sanchez at the iconic San Giorgio Maggiore Island. The wedding festivities have already kicked off on the stunning Venetian coast, and the world is just counting to feast their eyes on the spectacle. With an estimated cost of $80 million, this extravagant impending nuptial is set to redefine the term "wedding of the century." Other than the bride and groom, San Giorgio Maggiore, the picturesque island, is at the centrepiece of the lavish festivities. Let's explore what drew Bezos to this idyllic location for his new chapter.

File photo of San Giorgio Maggiore island | X

What's so special about San Giorgio Maggiore, the Italian island where Jeff Bezos is getting married?

San Giorgio Maggiore is most known for the Basilica di San Giorgio Maggiore, a 16th-century masterpiece created by the celebrated Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. Its striking white façade and towering campanile make it a popular spot for visitors, offering breathtaking views of the Venetian lagoon. The basilica stands as one of Venice’s most iconic and frequently photographed landmarks.

In addition to its architectural splendour, the island houses the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, a cultural and academic institution that hosts exhibitions, concerts, and international events. This foundation adds a serene and reflective charm to the island’s ambience.

More scoop on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding plans

According to The Daily Mail, Jeff Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru, will be anchored near San Giorgio Maggiore island, home to the renowned Basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore.

The island will remain closed to tourists from June 24 to 29. A source speaking with The Daily Mail UK disclosed that approximately 60 water taxis in Venice have been reserved for the week, along with 400 gondolas on the island, which will be unavailable for use.

The insider also confirmed that Venice is expecting 200 guests who will be staying in local hotels. Situated across the water from the lively Piazza San Marco, this quieter island provides a tranquil view of Venice.