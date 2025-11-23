Jennifer Lopez Rehearses For Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju’s Post-Wedding Bash, Video Goes Viral

One of the grandest and most star-studded weddings of the year is currently taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Netra, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, married Superorder chief Vamsi Gadiraju. The NRI celebrations began last week, and several leading Bollywood stars have already set the stage on fire with power-packed performances. The couple exchanged vows this morning. Now, American pop star Jennifer Lopez is set to take the spotlight.

JLo is gearing up to bring her star power to Netra and Vamsi’s lavish Udaipur festivities, and it seems her act will be nothing short of spectacular.

A supposed behind-the-scenes rehearsal video of the global icon is going viral online, leaving her Indian fans eagerly waiting for the big performance. She will be performing at the post-wedding dinner night which will start after 7 pm. As the photos come in, Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing an Indian outfit.

The star-studded Udaipur wedding of Netra and Vamsi has already featured a powerful lineup of Bollywood performers who lit up the stage. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have thrilled the high-profile guests with their energetic dance acts.

The On The Floor hitmaker reached Udaipur on Saturday (November 22) to join the lavish wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Videos of JLo greeting the Indian paparazzi as she left the airport have been circulating online.

JLo looked calm and elegant as she walked out of the city airport. When she noticed the paparazzi, she blew kisses at the cameras, sending her love to the fans.