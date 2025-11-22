Welcome To India Rihanna Ma'am: Jennifer Lopez's Encounter With Indian Paparazzi Is Totally Viral

Global music sensation Jennifer Lopez is currently in India. The On The Floor hitmaker arrived in Udaipur on Saturday (November 22) to attend the star-studded wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Visuals of JLo greeting the Indian paps as she exited the airport have been doing the rounds on the internet.

JLo appeared poised and graceful as she exited the city airport. After spotting the paparazzi, she even blew kisses at the cameras, signaling her love to the fans. However, a video of paparazzi calling her Rihanna has gone viral. Netizens were left in splits after the video surfaced on social media. Earlier, clips of paps funnily messing up Zendaya and Tom Holland's names as they attended an event in Mumbai also garnered attention. Supermodel Gigi Hadid too had a taste of such tomfoolery during her appearance at an event in India.

JLo is expected to perform at the lavish wedding in Udaipur on November 22 at Netra and Vamsi's mehendi ceremony. Nora Fatehi has confirmed that she will share the stage with the global pop icon at the Udaipur event.

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju is a co-founder of Superorder. Udaipur has been buzzing for the past couple of days with their wedding festivities. The pre-wedding functions have seen the starry presence of a long list of Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Sophie Choudry, among others.

