Keep Your Tulsi Plant Vibrant and Healthy: The Two Surprising Ingredients You Need

Tulsi, or Holy Basil is considered an auspicious plant in Hinduism due its perceived divine nature, believed to be a manifestation of the goddess Lakshmi. This plant is associated with purity, protection and prosperity.

According to the traditional beliefs a dying tulsi plant at home is considered highly inauspicious. To keep your holy tulsi plant fresh and thriving, medical experts advise people to follow these simple care tips that are given below:

Tip 1: Regular pruning is a key to maintaining lush and dense basil plants. Trim out the extra branches at the right time which encourages healthy growth.

Tip 2: Experts advise to avoid exposing the plant in the intense heat, especially during the summer. However, you can keep your plant in the gentle sunlight during the morning or evening times, which is considered beneficial for the process of photosynthesis ( process by which plants make their food).

Tip 3: During the rainy season, waterlogging should be avoided, so make sure your pot has drainage holes at the bottom to allow excess water to escape.

Exclusive Tips by the experts:

Tip 4: A unique tip is to crush ordinary chalk (a small stick of a soft rock which is used for writing and drawings ) and mix it into the soil before watering. This helps replenish calcium in the soil, promoting greener, healthier growth and helping revive wilting plants.