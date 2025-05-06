Kerala-made 63,000-square-foot Floral Carpet Adorns Met Gala 2025 Venue

While netizens are going gaga over the Met Gala looks of celebrities, not many know about the Indian connection to one of the world's biggest fashion affairs.

The Met Gala 2025 carpet, which adorned the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was manufactured in Kerala, India, by the homegrown brand Neytt.

Neytt is a high-fashion rug brand based in Alleppey, Kerala, founded by Sivan and Nimisha. The brand has been selected by Met Gala organizers for the third consecutive year—a remarkable recognition of Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

The 63,000-square-foot blue carpet was accented with scattered daffodils, cascading floral barricades, and shimmering installations that mirrored the hanging blooms above, creating a dreamlike setting for the iconic event.

About Neytt's Brand Value

Neytt has built a reputation for its commitment to sustainability, crafting exclusive rugs from exotic, eco-conscious raw materials. Its craftsmanship has even reached the White House, which became a customer of the brand in 2016 when one of its rugs was featured during a special event honoring the visit of a foreign head of state.

About Met Gala 2025

This year, the Met Gala 2025 theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", celebrating the history and meaning of Black dandyism. The event paid tribute to the enduring influence of the Black dandy as a fashion icon. Most guests embraced the theme, making bold and memorable appearances on the red carpet.

Dubbed fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala attracts celebrities from across cinema, sports, and politics worldwide.

Indian representation at the event was strong, with notable appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Isha Ambani, and Priyanka Chopra.