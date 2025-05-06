Dandy Or Not? Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Shakira And More Statement Making Looks At MET Gala 2025

The first Monday in May beckoned fashion's biggest night in New York City. The Metropolitan Museum of Art rolled out its red carpet for the annual charity gala. The theme of the museum exhibit this year is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, and the dress code for the event was ‘Tailored for You’. Most guests at the fall this year abided by the theme and made a stunning appearance on the red carpet.

Kiara Advani

The Bollywood actress made her debut at the MET Gala and did her best at it. The mom-to-be donned a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit and was styled by Anaita Shroff. She walked the MET steps in a black, off-shouldered gown with a centrepiece breastplate being the star attraction. The gown also had a cape with a train inspired by the legendary Black designer André Leon Talley.



The actress, who is expecting her first child, donned a breastplate made of gold in a heart shape, which was connected to a matching heart on her womb. The chain joining the two hearts symbolised an umbilical cord, signifying the baby's connection to the mother. Kiara added heavy accessories to her ensemble. The actress added charms to her nails and wore chunky gold rings and earrings.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani wore a custom Anamika Khanna outfit for the MET Gala 2025. She was also styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and aced the ‘Tailored for You' theme. Isha donned a white corseted top, black flared pants and teamed the look with a floor-length jacket.



As per Vogue, her outfit took over 20,000 hours to make. The designer told the publication, “We used a little bit of semi-precious stones, some traditional pearl work, and drew inspiration from Black dandy style—the small elements they incorporated, the reasons behind their choices." It was Isha's layered diamond necklace that caught the attention of social media users. The neckpiece originally belonged to the Maharaja of Nawanagar and is now owned by Cartier. It also featured in the heist movie Ocean's 8.

Zendaya

Zendaya at MET Gala | Image: X

Zendaya painted the blue carpet white with her all-white pantsuit. Keeping up with the theme, the Spiderman fame donned an off-white shirt teamed with a matching tie, waistcoat, blazer and bottom. She also accessorised with a matching hat. Made by Louis Vuitton, the outfit was a lesson in power dressing.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney at MET Gala | Image: X

The Anyone But You star was among the early guests at the MET Gala 2025. She arrived at the red carpet in a shimmery black bodycon dress. The plunging neckline featured a golden brooch in the middle. She brought classic Hollywood glamour to the red carpet in the Miu Miu outfit and slit back hair.

Shakira

Shakira at MET Gala | Image: X

One of the most dramatic outfits of the evening was that of Shakira. Designed by Prabal Gurung, the singer donned a baby pink coloured strapless, backless body con gown. Attached to it was a balloon train. Shakira teamed the look with classic wavy hair and a ruby pendant.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross at MET Gala | Image: X

Diana Ross shut down the red carpet with her over-the-top, dramatic white coloured ensemble. The internet has dubbed her an ‘icon’ for becoming the most talked about celeb at the event, which also marked her comeback after 22 years. Her white gown with a super-long train featured the names of all her children and eight grandchildren. She also donned a matching hat with the gown and accessorised the look with silver earrings and a bindi.

Rihanna

Rihanna at MET Gala | Image: X