Kolhapuri Sandal Row: Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Against Prada

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against Italian fashion house Prada for its alleged unauthorised use of the famous Kolhapuri chappals. In their spring/summer collection, Prada showcased their ‘toe-ring sandals’, which the petition said are deceptively similar to the Kolhapuri chappals. These sandals are priced at ₹1 lakh per pair. After this sparked an online outrage, with discussions demanding proper credit be given to Indian artisans by Prada, the luxury fashion brand also reportedly issued a statement admitting that their designs were inspired by the Indian Kolhapuri chappals.

After that, Prada also expressed its intention to launch a Kolhapuri-inspired collection in partnership with local artisans and even held a meeting with Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, in this regard. Officials representing Prada are currently in India to identify local supply chain partners for Kolhapuri chappal.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne questioned the “locus” and statutory right of the five advocates who had filed the PIL, saying they were not the aggrieved persons or the registered proprietor or owner of the footwear.

“You are not the owner of this Kolhapuri chappal. What is your locus and what is the public interest? Any person aggrieved can file a suit. What is the public interest in this,” the court asked. The plea had said the Kolhapuri chappal (sandals) is protected as a Geographical Indication (GI) under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act.