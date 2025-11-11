Kris Jenner Turns Bond Girl In Vintage Red Givency Gown For Her 70th Birthday Bash

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday on November 10 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills mansion. The bash was more like a scene straight out of a James Bond movie. A party which is more like a Met Gala than a birthday carousing, with A-listers arriving in jaw-dropping couture, screams glamour and age-defying charm.

Kris Jenner's 70th birthday look

Channelling classic 90s Hollywood aesthetics, Kris stunned in a wowsome Givenchy Haute Couture gown by Alexander McQueen from the Fall/Winter 2002 collection. The fiery crimson strapless dress featured dramatic ruffles, a flowing train, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look with sleek black gloves, vintage Van Cleef & Arpels ruby-and-diamond earrings, and a vintage Bvlgari diamond bracelet.

Adding a final Bond-girl flair, Kris carried a single red rose and a sleek pistol prop. It's her 70th birthday, but fans were stunned as she looked no more than 20.

Inside the star-studded celebration, the guest list shone as brightly as her jewels. Reports stated that Oprah Winfrey, Adele, Paris Hilton, Naomi Watts, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Gayle King, Niecy Nash, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attended the event, each embracing a suave spy-inspired style in tuxedos, sequins, and red-carpet-worthy gowns.

Months after Kris revealed her “new face,” she continues to capture attention for her refreshed appearance. Although she hasn’t shared any details, reports from USA Today suggest that New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine performed her facelift.

As a mother of six, Kris has always embraced self-improvement, both personally and professionally. From managing the Kardashian-Jenner empire to maintaining a flawless on-screen presence through decades of reality television, she has truly mastered the art of reinvention.