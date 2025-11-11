Dharmendra Family: Know All About His 2 Wives, 6 Children And 13 Grandchildren

Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra has been receiving medical treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai before his 90th birthday on December 8. The legend has been on a ventilator since Monday afternoon and is currently recovering.

Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, and kids, Esha Deol, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, are visiting the hospital since last night. When news of his deteriorating health spread, several industry insiders and actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Salman Khan, and Ameesha Patel, also arrived at the hospital to inquire about his well-being.

As fans and friends continue to pray for the veteran actor’s quick recovery, let us tell you about his two wives and six children, to his thirteen grandchildren.

Dharmendra's family | Image: X

Dharmendra’s first marriage

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at the age of 19, before he began his acting career or joined the film industry. Together, they have four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol.

Dharmendra with first wife Prakash and kids | Image: X

What do Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajita Deol do?

Dharmendra and Prakash’s eldest son, Sunny Deol, got into the spotlight with blockbuster films such as Ghayal, Border, and Gadar. He married Pooja Deol in 1984, and they have two sons, Karan and Rajveer.

Their younger son, Bobby Deol, made his acting debut in Dharam Veer (1977). He married Tanya Ahuja in 1996, the daughter of a well-known banker. They have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

File photo from X

Dharmendra and Prakash’s second daughter, Vijayta Deol, is married to Vivek Gill. The couple has two children, Prerna and Sahil. Vijayta reportedly serves as the director of Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Pvt. Ltd., a company she has been part of since its establishment in 1988.

The youngest daughter, Ajeeta Deol, lives in the United States with her husband, Dr Kiran Chaudhri, a dentist. They have two daughters, Nikita, who is also a dentist, and Priyanka. Ajeeta is said to be a teacher.

Dharmendra’s second marriage

When Dharmendra joined the film industry, he met Hema Malini on a film set, and they soon fell in love. The duo went on to star in several successful films, including Sholay in the 1970s. Eventually, they got married, but their union sparked controversy because Dharmendra was already married and had four children.

Dharmendra with Hema Malini | Image: X

Reports claimed that his first wife, Prakash, refused to grant him a divorce, and Dharmendra was determined to marry Hema. As a result, both reportedly converted to Islam, changed their names, and tied the knot. However, in 2004, Dharmendra dismissed these rumours.

What do Isha and Ahana Deol do?

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Esha made her acting debut in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002) and appeared in popular films such as Dhoom and No Entry. She married Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and they have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, though the couple separated in 2024.

Dharmendra with Esha, Ahana Deol, Hema Malini | Image: X