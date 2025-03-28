Lakme Fashion Week Turns 25: Memorable Moments From The Runway And Beyond

The Lakme Fashion Week is celebrating its 25 anniversary. The March 2025 season of the fashion event will be held from March 26-30 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

As India's first fashion week celebrates its silver jubilee, here's a throwback to some of the most whacky moments from the ramp and off it.

Lakme Fashion Week is known to celebrate sartorial brilliance and puts the spotlight on some of India's best and most gifted fashion designers. But it has always been daring and filled with quirk.

Manish Malhotra with Katrina Kaif at Lakme Fashion Week | Image: Reddit

Manish Malhotra introduces Bollywood glam to the ramp

While its debatable whether actors are good choice for the ramp, Manish Malhotra truly revolutionised the runway by amalgamating fashion and Bollywood. In the early years of the Lakme Fashion Week, the ace designers showcased his designs with showstoppers like Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and more. Two decades later, almost all fashion shows have actors as showstoppers.

Naomi Campbell at Lakme Fashion Week | Image: Reddit

When Naomi Campbell walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Supermodel Naomi Campbell brought her star power and global appeal to the LFW in 2009, walking for the Maharashtra Flood Relief Charity Show. She looked graceful in a saree and strutted down the ramp to help raise funds for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Plus-size model walks for aLL | Image: Vogue/Instagram

India’s first-ever plus-size fashion show

In 2016, LFW hosted India’s first-ever plus-size fashion show. The designs were curated by designer Shilpa Chavan of Little Shilpa for the plus-sized apparel brand aLL. Auditions were held and ten people, both men and women, were chosen to walk the ramp. This one-of-a-kind showcase was a step towards the body positivity movement in India.

Sushmita Sen comes back to the ramp after health scare

In 2023, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. While concerns were raised over her health, she fought back and made a stunning return to the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked poised and graceful as ever as she strutted down the ramp in a yellow lehenga.

Zeenat Aman at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 | Image: X

Zeenat Aman slays on the ramp

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has witnessed a resurgence of sorts in pop culture, courtesy of her candid opinion on society and Bollywood. Her walks at the Lakme Fashion Week runway in 2023 and beyond have also been truly iconic.

Lakme Fashion Week battles the Covid pandemic

The pandemic forced LFW to innovate and it delivered. The event hosted its first-ever digital format in 2021, revolutionising how fashion was presented in India.

Rohit Bal returns to Lakme Fashion Week for the last time