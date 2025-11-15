Step Inside Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's ₹44 Crore Home As They Welcome Baby Girl

It's a girl! Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa have been blessed with a daughter. The new parents shared that they welcomed their first child on their 4th wedding anniversary. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first shared the screen space in the 2014 release CityLights. They fell in love on the sets and began dating. They married in November 2021 and have now expanded their family.

Amid this good news, let’s take a look at their three-storey apartment, which is in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood. The stylish and luxurious apartment was formerly owned by actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Inside Rajkummar Rai and wife Patralekhaa's house

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa bought a 3,456-square-foot luxury home in 2022, spread across the 14th, 15th and 16th floors. They reportedly paid ₹44 crore for the property. The previous owner, Janhvi Kapoor, had purchased it in 2020 for ₹39 crore. The couple also paid ₹2.19 crore in stamp duty, which includes access to six parking spaces.

Rajkummar Rao house tour | Image: GQ India/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao’s home truly looks like a masterpiece. The couple chose electric blue and white tones, pairing them with a minimalist layout, modern furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows and well-chosen accents. Their social media posts offer a small glimpse into this elegant space.

The living room features soft white and grey shades, matched with stylish wooden furniture. The standout corner of the Bheed actor’s home is the large balcony, which opens up to breathtaking city views. They have transformed this open space into a calm, zen corner with a Buddha statue surrounded by greenery.

He also displays a lively collection of theatre-inspired artwork throughout the house. The wall art, filled with motivational quotes, reflects the actor’s energetic and positive outlook.

