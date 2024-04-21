Advertisement

Mahavir Jayanti is a sacred occasion that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. It is a time for reflection, reverence, and spiritual renewal for millions of Jain devotees around the world. As you celebrate this auspicious day, here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones.

Wishes of Mahavir Jayanti

1. "On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, may the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life of compassion, non-violence, and righteousness. Wishing you and your family a blessed Mahavir Jayanti."

2. "May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into your life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your loved ones."

3. "On this sacred day, may the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you on the path of truth, virtue, and spiritual enlightenment. Warm wishes for Mahavir Jayanti."

4. "As we celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir, let us strive to cultivate love, kindness, and harmony in our hearts and in the world around us. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

5. "Wishing you a joyous Mahavir Jayanti filled with devotion, prayers, and blessings from Lord Mahavir. May his teachings illuminate your path always."

Mahavir Jayanti | Image: Freepik

Greetings of Mahavir Jayanti

1. "On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, may the divine light of Lord Mahavir's wisdom illuminate your life and lead you to eternal happiness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

2. "As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, let us reflect on his noble teachings of ahimsa, truth, and self-discipline. Warm greetings for Mahavir Jayanti."

3. "May the divine grace of Lord Mahavir shower upon you and your family, filling your hearts with peace, love, and spiritual bliss. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

4. "On this sacred day of Mahavir Jayanti, may you be blessed with the strength to overcome obstacles, the wisdom to make righteous choices, and the courage to walk the path of righteousness."

5. "Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti filled with prayers, devotion, and reverence for Lord Mahavir. May his teachings inspire and uplift you always."

WhatsApp Messages Mahavir Jayanti

1. "Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir be with you today and always. Have a blessed day ahead."

2. "Warm wishes for Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life of compassion, non-violence, and selflessness."

3. "On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, may you find inner peace, spiritual enlightenment, and eternal happiness. Have a blessed day filled with devotion and prayers."

4. "Sending you heartfelt wishes for Mahavir Jayanti! May the divine presence of Lord Mahavir bring harmony, prosperity, and abundance into your life."

5. "Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family! May the virtues of truth, ahimsa, and righteousness lead you to a path of spiritual awakening and fulfillment."