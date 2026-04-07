Matka Water In Summer: Know Why It Is Advised To Not Put Hands Inside The Earthen Pot

Many Indian households use matka or earthen pots in the summer season to keep their water chilled and fresh. Apart from being eco-friendly, water stored in a matka is believed to be a healthier alternative to refrigerated water due to its natural cooling properties. However, there are some things that need to be kept in mind before using matkas in the summer season.

Since time immemorial, seniors of the house have been advising against dipping hands inside the matka for taking out the water or for any other purpose. It is said that, particularly while washing the pot, hands should not be put inside the vessel. Most matkas also come with a long-handled glass-like structure that helps bring out the water. These days, there are even taps attached to the pots for easy access to water.

One of the most common reasons behind the belief of not putting hands inside the matka is due to hygiene reasons. There is a likelihood of germs and bacteria getting transferred from one's hands to the pot. Additionally, it is also believed that this spoils the taste of the water. There is an added risk of moss and fungus formation inside the pot if it comes in contact with the hand.

Representative image | Image: Freepik

There are also spiritual reasons behind the saying. In ancient times, the matka water was considered sacred, and thus touching it with one's hand would mean having contaminated it. This is also supported by Vaastu, which urges clean use of household items.

Advertisement

Here are some tips to keep in mind while cleaning the matkas:

Start by rinsing the matka under running water to remove loose dirt and clay particles. Avoid using very hot water as it may weaken the structure of the pot. Fill the pot with clean water and let it sit for 24 hours. This helps remove the raw, earthy smell and strengthens the pot by allowing it to absorb moisture evenly.



Instead of harsh detergents, opt for natural ingredients. A mixture of baking soda and water or a paste made with salt can be used to scrub the outer surface gently. Use a soft brush or a clean cloth to scrub the inside. Avoid metal scrubbers as they can damage the inner surface and increase porosity. Make sure to rinse the pot thoroughly to remove any residue of cleaning agents. Leftover substances can alter the taste of water. Allow the matka to dry naturally in sunlight. This not only removes moisture but also acts as a natural disinfectant.

