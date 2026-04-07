Gulab Jamun x Croissant Crossover: Viral ₹165 'Cromun' Dessert Sends Internet In A Meltdown

Some fusion dishes and recipes make you think that maybe not all food needs experimentation. A similar thought seems to have crossed the minds of several social media users when they came across the dessert, ‘cromun'. A quirky Indo-French fusion pastry is made by stuffing a gulab jamun inside a classic croissant.

The conversation around the rather wacky dessert first came about when a social media user shared a photo of it on her X (formerly Twitter) account. Though the post is no longer available, as per other publications, the captions along it read, “In my neighbourhood. A croissant with GulabJamun inside !!!!" This was enough for the internet to begin passing judgments on the sweet and savoury snack.

Talking about the taste of the dish, the X user noted, “It was sweet, spongy, but not the quintessential gulab jamun. I am biased coz I like a classic croissant." The user was the one who informed the internet that the bakery selling it calls it Cromun, and describes it as “not quite croissant, not quite gulab jamun."



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For the unversed, the viral dish is offered by the iconic L’Opera Patisserie as a part of experimental, creative offerings. This comes amid the brand's broader theme about the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. A quick search on the site of the brand shows the ‘cromun’ listed for ₹165. The brand describes the dish as, “A fusion viennoiserie blending an Indian rose-flavoured sweet with the classic French croissant.”



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A screengrab of the cromun listing on L’Opera Patisserie website | Image: Screegrab