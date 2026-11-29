Bangkok: The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for urgent action to close measles immunity gaps in its South-East Asia Region, which accounted for 47 per cent of estimated global measles cases in 2025 despite recording the highest vaccination coverage worldwide, according to an official press release issued by the organisation on Saturday.

An estimated 4.6 million measles cases and 16,800 deaths occurred in the region in 2025, the WHO said, noting that approximately 1.1 million infants missed their first dose of the measles-containing vaccine (MCV1).

According to the press release, the region achieved 96 per cent coverage with the first dose of the vaccine and 93 per cent with the second dose (MCV2). However, the organisation warned that high regional and national vaccination coverage could conceal pockets of unprotected populations, allowing the highly contagious disease to continue spreading.

"High vaccination coverage at the regional or national level can create a false sense of security if children and communities remain unprotected. Measles is extremely contagious, and even small pockets of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated populations can sustain transmission and trigger outbreaks. Countries must ensure that every child receives both doses of the measles vaccine, wherever they live and whatever their circumstances," said Dr Nilesh Buddha, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Region.

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The WHO said measles cases in the region had declined by 59 per cent and deaths by 90 per cent since 2000. However, continued endemic transmission and multiple outbreaks in 2026 highlighted the fragility of these gains.

Vaccination has averted an estimated 12.3 million measles deaths in the region since 2000, according to the organisation.

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To address the immunity gaps, the WHO called for sustained efforts to strengthen routine immunisation, ensure timely administration of both vaccine doses and reach zero-dose and under-immunised children through targeted catch-up vaccination activities.

It also stressed the importance of using district-level data to identify underserved communities and susceptible populations, including older children and adolescents who may have missed vaccination opportunities.

The organisation further cautioned that immunity gaps acquired during childhood could persist into adulthood, leaving older age groups susceptible to infection and contributing to continued transmission. It said identifying these populations and exploring opportunities to extend vaccination to adults would become increasingly important as countries progress towards measles elimination.

Highlighting the need for effective disease monitoring, the WHO said strong surveillance systems were critical to detect cases early, confirm infections through laboratory testing and track transmission through genomic surveillance.

Timely outbreak investigations, response immunisation, effective risk communication to counter misinformation, sustained political commitment and adequate financing would also be essential to interrupt transmission and protect the progress made, the press release stated.

The WHO further noted that four countries in the region -- Bhutan, Maldives, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Timor-Leste -- had been verified as having eliminated measles by the end of 2025.

However, it cautioned that elimination was not a one-time achievement, stressing that sustained high and equitable vaccination coverage and sensitive surveillance were necessary to prevent the re-establishment of transmission.