Meet 'Doc Hollywood', Rhinoplasty Expert Raj Kanodia Who Has 'Fixed' Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Britney Spears' Noses

An Indian-origin doctor, Raj Kanodia, is trending all over the internet ever since Khloe Kardashian candidly opened up about the cosmetic procedures and beauty treatments behind her transformation. The attention grew after a UK-based doctor posted a video on Instagram analysing Kardashian’s latest appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, and the influencer reacted to it.

Who is Dr Raj Kanodia?

With 2.2 million Instagram followers, Indian-origin plastic surgeon Dr Raj Kanodia stands out as one of Los Angeles’s top celebrity doctors. He calls himself "Doc Hollywood" on Instagram and is best known for his refined, scar-free rhinoplasty techniques. Many consider him the best rhinoplasty surgeon in LA, with an alleged client list that includes A-listers such as Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, and Charli D’Amelio.

Dr Kanodia also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding in India, where he posed for photos with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. He was seen with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as well, which sparked speculation that she might be one of his clients, although there is no official confirmation.

His website states that “many of Hollywood’s most famous faces” trust him, and that he treats a global clientele of artists, models, politicians, business leaders, and royalty.

According to Lucia Clinic, Dr Kanodia is a leading American Board Certified Plastic Surgeon who specialises in Closed Rhinoplasty and Facial Rejuvenation. He has appeared on several plastic surgery and celebrity TV shows, including Dr 90210 and E!.

How did Dr Raj Kanodia become the talk of the town?

Khloe Kardashian is a popular US-based TV personality and recently spoke about the cosmetic procedures she has had, both surgical and non-surgical, and mentioned Indian-origin surgeon Dr Raj Kanodia. She responded after London-based Dr Jonny Betteridge shared a video analysing the possible enhancements behind her appearance.

Khloe took the video as a compliment and confirmed she has had several treatments, all of which she has already spoken about publicly.