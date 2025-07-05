Under 'Pressure' From T-Series, FWICE Defends Not Ousting Diljit Dosanjh From Border 2: Country's Money At Stake

Diljit Dosanjh's controversial choice of making Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is showing ripple effects on his upcoming works as well. The actor's casting in Sunny Deol's Border 2 came under fire when FWICE and AICWA wrote to the makers to oust the Punjabi singer from the film. However, days later, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) lifted the ban and allowed the makers to continue filming with Diljit. Speaking to IANS, FWICE president B.N. Tiwari shared whether Border 2 makers, T-series, pressurised them to lift the ban on Diljit.

Did T-Series pressurise FWICE for the lifting ban on Diljit Dosanjh?

The big Bollywood mogul, T-Series, has produced Border 2. Speaking to IANS, B.N. Tiwari shared, “If considering a request is pressure, then it can be called that. We have good relations with T-Series. We visited them four times and warned them that they could not continue with the shoot, but they kept on asking us for a chance. They were unable to find a different combination of artists for their film. When they showed their incapability, it was our duty to come up with a solution as it was our country’s money at stake."



