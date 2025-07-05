Under 'Pressure' From T-Series, FWICE Defends Not Ousting Diljit Dosanjh From Border 2: Country's Money At Stake

Updated 5 July 2025 at 09:51 IST
Diljit Dosanjh's controversial choice of making Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is showing ripple effects on his upcoming works as well. The actor's casting in Sunny Deol's Border 2 came under fire when FWICE and AICWA wrote to the makers to oust the Punjabi singer from the film. However, days later, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) lifted the ban and allowed the makers to continue filming with Diljit. Speaking to IANS, FWICE president B.N. Tiwari shared whether Border 2 makers, T-series, pressurised them to lift the ban on Diljit.
The big Bollywood mogul, T-Series, has produced Border 2. Speaking to IANS, B.N. Tiwari shared, “If considering a request is pressure, then it can be called that. We have good relations with T-Series. We visited them four times and warned them that they could not continue with the shoot, but they kept on asking us for a chance. They were unable to find a different combination of artists for their film. When they showed their incapability, it was our duty to come up with a solution as it was our country’s money at stake."
He further stressed that the Border 2 makers wrote a letter to FWICE requesting to allow Dilljit Dosanjh in their film as he had already shot most parts of the film. The makers also informed them that they had already filmed most of the action sequences, and hence replacing Diljit would be extremely difficult. Earlier, FWICE had written a letter to Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh, urging them to remove Diljit from Border 2 as he chose to feature in a film co-starring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who called Operation Sindoor ‘cowardly’. Border 2 is the sequel of the 1997 war drama, Border and is headlined by Sunny Deol. The movie also features Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.
