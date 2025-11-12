Meet Girija Oak, Viral Blue-Saree Actress Who Is Internet's New Crush

Seems like, after Rashmika Mandanna, the internet got a new ‘national crush’ in a blue saree. Girija Oak has taken social media by storm after her photos from an interview went viral. The Marathi actor became a trending topic on X as she appeared in stunning drapes and shared her life experiences, including a funny and relatable story about her physics teacher who used to mispronounce “waves” as “babes.”

While some users are curious to know more about Girija, others can’t stop praising her acting talent.

Although Girija Oak is a familiar name in Marathi theatre and cinema, she has also made occasional appearances in Hindi projects such as Taare Zameen Par, Ladies Special, Jawan, and Inspector Zende.

Who is Girija Oak?

Born on December 27, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Girija Oak is the daughter of veteran Marathi actor Girish Oak and homemaker Padmashree Phatak. She is married to filmmaker Suhrud Godbole.

Girija has a degree in biotechnology from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Kandivali East, Mumbai. Before fully pursuing acting, she studied business management and attended theatre workshops.

She has acted in several Marathi films, including Gulmohar, Lajja, and Navra Maza Bhavra, and has also appeared in the Kannada film House Full.

