Viral Video: Amitabh Bachchan Drives By Himself To Meet Ailing Dharmendra After His Discharge

Amitabh Bachchan visited actor Dharmendra at his residence after the latter was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon and was brought back home by his family today. Several actors and industry insiders visited the veteran star in he hospital and later at his residence.



In videos shared by the paparazzi, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen driving an electric car from his house to Dharmendra's residence. The actor oozed swag as he arrived to meet his Sholay co-star. Videos of the actor are now viral on social media.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. According to the official statement from the Sunny Deol's, son of Dharmendra, team, actor Dharmendra will undergo home treatment and recovery under the supervision of a doctor. "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time." It added, "We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."



According to the close family members, "Dharmendra will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU." Earlier today, an ambulance was spotted entering Dharmendra's house in Juhu, Mumbai. Amid growing concerns over the health of legendary actor Dharmendra, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel were spotted visiting the hospital on Monday evening, where his family members, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, wife Hema Malini, and others, were also present.



