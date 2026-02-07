Meet Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya Who Is Capturing Jaipur Through Her Lens

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand arrived in Jaipur on Friday as part of her four-day visit to Rajasthan till February 10. Videos of Rajakanya enjoying sightseeing in the Pink City and photographing moments have gone viral on social media. Curiosity of the locals grew as Rajakanya was seen travelling around Jaipur in a luxury car as a security detail accompanied her. Many realised later that she was a Thai Royal.

Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya loves photography

During her stay, Rajakanya visited several historical, cultural and heritage landmarks in Jaipur and Jodhpur. During her Jaipur visit, she will be staying at the Rambagh Palace. Her itinerary included visits to Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Tripolia Bazaar.

Here, the Thai princess will get a close look at the state's rich art, handicrafts, cultural heritage and traditional lifestyle. A convoy of luxury vehicles was seen moving through Jaipur's streets as part of the official protocol arrangements. Rajakanya even displayed her love for photography as she was seen clicking pictures, both in her mobile phone and professional camera, as she captured the local ambience while enjoying the relaxed city vibes.

Who is Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya?

The Thai princess is the only daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and his former consort Sujarinee Vivacharawongse. Rajakanya's mother Sujarinee was the second wife of King Vajiralongkorn. They got divorced after two years of marriage. Sujarinee first relocated to Britain with her kids, including daughter Rajakanya, and is now settled in the US.

Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya owns her own fasion label | Image: X