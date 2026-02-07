BLACKPINK Lisa Gets In Touch With Her Spiritual Side During Temple Visit In Hong Kong | Watch

BLACKPINK Lisa is one of the most popular K-pop stars. After making her mark in the Korean music industry, Lisa is also trying her hand at acting. She featured in a small part in The White Lotus season 3. She has also signed onto do a Netflix rom-com, marking her debut in feature films. Only recently, Lisa, along with her girl group BLACKPINK, concluded the Deadline World Tour. The band performed in many international locations, including multiple cities in the US, Canada, France, Brazil and more.

BLACKPINK has concluded its Deadline World Tour | Image: X

The tour came to a conclusion in January end at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. Before her performance, Lisa was captured on camera visiting a Taoist temple in Hong Kong. As per a video circulating online, Lisa was captured praying at the popular Che Kung Temple in Hong Kong.

While Thailand born Lisa has not revealed her religious leanings, she is spiritual and embraced that side of hers during the outing in Hong Kong. She kept her visit low key, lit incense sticks as per rituals and prayed alongside other devotees. While many stars may not be comfortable embracing their spiritual sides in public fearing judgement, Lisa is not one of them.

As per local Hong Kong testimonials, Lisa's visit to the Che Kung Temple was private. However, she kindly waved to fans who recognised her. When asked for photos, her manager declined on her behalf, noting that she was not wearing makeup. She was dressed in a pink hoodie and black leggings. She even wore reading glasses and sported her signature bangs in photos captured and shared online by fans. Even as Lisa knew that she was being filmed by fans inside the temple, she continued to pray as if no one was watching.

