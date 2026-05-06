Mosquito Menace: How To Drive Them Away Using 3 Home Ingredients

Summer season beckons mosquito breeding. This is accompanied by the constant risk of diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya. The constant scratching on the bitten area also leaves the skin red and irritated.

The presence of mosquitoes at home creates a host of difficulties. They make it impossible to get a good night's sleep. Mosquitoes tend to breed most prolifically in stagnant water accumulated in air coolers, flower pots, drains and empty containers. If you are fed up with the mosquito menace in your home and are looking for a quick solution to get rid of them, try this home remedy.

Mosquito bites can leave the skin feeling irritated | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

Repel mosquitoes using these 3 ingredients

For this remedy, you will need camphor, mustard oil and bay leaves. First, take 3 to 4 tablets of camphor and crush them thoroughly. Mix in about one to one-and-a-half teaspoons of mustard oil. Then add 3 to 4 bay leaves to the mixture and light it with a matchstick. Allow the mixture to burn briefly, then extinguish the flame and let the smoke waft through every corner of your home.

Burning camphor, mustard oil and bay leaves can drive mosquitoes away | Image Freepik

You will observe that the scent immediately causes the mosquitoes to flee. You can perform this ritual every evening in your home. This is one of the oldest, most sustainable, affordable and effective remedies available, capable of driving mosquitoes away within just 10 to 15 minutes. While filling your home with this smoke, ensure that all windows are kept open so that the mosquitoes can escape the house.

