Mumbai Ranked as the Happiest City in Asia for 2025, Grabs the 5th Spot Worldwide

According to a recent survey done by the popular urban magazine, Time Out, Mumbai has been ranked as the happiest city in Asia.

Home to Bollywood and hailed as the financial capital of India, Mumbai has beaten Beijing, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Shanghai, and others to emerge as the winner. Moreover, even worldwide, Mumbai finished 5th, beating cities such as Chicago in the US, Seville in Spain, Melbourne in Australia, Brighton in the UK, and others who made it to the top 10.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi was crowned as the worldwide winner of the coveted title of the happiest city in the world, with Medellín in Colombia, Cape Town in South Africa, and Mexico City in Mexico claiming the other spots in the top 5.

How was the survey conducted?

The magazine spoke to over 18,000 urban dwellers from various cities and asked them if the city made them happy. They also asked the participants about nightlife, food, culture, walkability, accessibility, and quality of life, which lends the city its sense of community, nature, art, and even beauty.

What makes Mumbai the happiest city in Asia?

According to the survey, over 94% of the participants that they spoke to from Mumbai said they loved the city. About 88% locals felt that Mumbai made them happier than any other place, 88% of them thought other people in the city seemed happy, and 87% felt that happiness had increased over time.

