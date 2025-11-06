Viral Video: Miss Universe 2025 Contestants Walk Off After Pageant Director Nawat Itsaragrisil Publicly Insults Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch | Controversy Explained

In a one-of-a-kind display of dissent, the contestants of Miss Universe 2025 staged an exodus after the Miss Grand International (MGI) president, Nawat Itsaragrisil, clashed with Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, publicly. The drama that unfolded on November 4 has made global headlines. A video of the same has now emerged online.

What is the Miss Universe controversy?

A spat began when Nawat Itsaragrisil questioned Fatima Bosch for missing a mandatory sponsorship shoot as a part of the pageant. Her reluctance reportedly frustrated Itsaragrisil, who confronted her publicly, asking why she was “not supporting everything about Thailand.” The exchange escalated when the executive referred to her as a “dummy,” leaving everyone aghast. Responding to him, without losing her calm, replied that she deserved respect “as a woman and as a delegate," marking a turning point that would ripple across the event.

As per several reports, Nawat refused to apologise to back down and prompted all contestants to sit down if they wanted to ‘continue the contest’. He also doubled down on his insult and added, ‘except Mexico. ’ However, much to his surprise, all contestants walked out of the hall in dissent, and some even called Nawat out for his disrespect.

Within minutes, several contestants were seen removing their sashes in protest and exiting the hall. Videos of the moment spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing millions of views and sparking hashtags such as #RespectMissMexico and #MissUniverseWalkout.

How did Fátima Bosch respond?



Shortly after exiting the hall, Fátima Bosch addressed the controversy with the media. She stressed that she has massive respect for the people of Thailand and the culture, but added, “What your director just did is not respectful. He called me dumb because he has problems with the organisation. That’s not fair because I do everything OK. I don’t mess with anyone. I try to be kind. The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice. No one can shut our voice.” She received unanimous support on social media.



How did the Miss Universe organisation respond to the controversy?

In a statement released hours later, the Miss Universe Organisation distanced itself from the altercation, reaffirming that contestants “must be treated with dignity, regardless of origin.” The statement further hinted at an internal review of conduct protocols. Meanwhile, supporters of Bosch, including former titleholders, have publicly praised her composure and refusal to accept public humiliation. The Miss Universe Organisation further assured that CEO Mario Búcaro would travel to Thailand “to ensure a secure and professional environment for all delegates and reaffirm MUO’s commitment to transparency and unity," and set up a high-level investigation.



Did Nawat Itsaragrisil apologise to Fátima Bosch?