National Consumer Day: History, Theme, Key Consumer Rights, And More

National Consumer Rights Day 2024: Consumer Rights Day in India also referred to as Bhartiya Grahak Diwas is all about increasing awareness among individuals about consumer rights and promoting an environment that fosters fair trade practices.

According to Consumer Protection Act 1986, Indian citizens have the right to protect themselves, and initiate action against exploitation by sellers, major labels in the form of overpricing, false promotion, among other practices.

This year, in 2024, a safety pledge will be signed by the top executives from the top 13 e-commerce platforms, like the Reliance Retail group, Tata Sons group, Zomato , Ola, Swiggy, and more, to ensure the protection of consumer rights.

National Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date and History

National Consumer Rights Day was established in India to commemorate the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act of 1986, which was approved by the then-President of India on December 24, 1986.

Since then, 24th December has been celebrated as National Consumer Day, and this year, in 2024, National Consumer Rights Day will be observed on Tuesday, December 24th.

This landmark legislation was introduced to safeguard consumer interests, provide a framework for addressing grievances related to consumer goods and services, and ensure that consumers had access to justice and fair treatment in the marketplace.

National Consumer Rights Day 2024: Significance and Theme

Over the years, National Consumer Rights Day has come to encompass a wider range of activities aimed at enhancing consumer education, awareness, and empowerment.

6 essential rights under Consumer Protection Act

Right to Security – Protection against hazardous goods and services.

Right to Information – Access to accurate and clear information about products and services.

Right to Choose – The freedom to select from a variety of goods and services at competitive prices.

Right to Voice – The ability to express concerns and grievances.

Right to Grievance Redressal – Access to mechanisms for resolving disputes and complaints.

Right to Education – Awareness of consumer rights and responsibilities.

National Consumer Rights Day 2024: Theme and new initiatives

The theme for National Consumer Rights Day 2024 is "Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice." This theme highlights the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance consumer protection in the digital age, particularly in the face of growing e-commerce and online service platforms. In line with this, the Department of Consumer Affairs will launch several key digital tools, including the ‘Jago Grahak Jago App,’ the ‘Jagriti App,’ and the ‘Jagriti Dashboard.’ These platforms aim to protect consumers from fraudulent practices and improve their access to justice in digital transactions.

The introduction of these applications is part of a broader initiative to empower the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to take proactive measures against unfair practices, ensuring that consumers can make informed decisions and have their grievances addressed promptly.