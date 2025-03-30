Nine Colours of Navratri 2025: Check What Colours to Wear on Each Day | Image: representative

Navratri 2025: Navratri , the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is a vibrant celebration of devotion, spirituality, and tradition. Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, symbolising the qualities and energies of the goddess worshipped on that day.

In 2025, Navratri begins on March 30 and concludes on April 7, with devotees across India embracing the significance of these colours in their attire and rituals.

Day-Wise Colours for Navratri 2025

Day 1 - Orange (March 30): People wear orange to honour Maa Shailputri, the embodiment of purity and nature, as a symbol of enthusiasm and positivity.

Day 2 – White (March 31): Symbolising peace and serenity, white is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, who signifies wisdom and devotion.

Day 3 – Red (April 1): Red, the colour of passion and strength, is associated with Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of bravery and courage.

Day 4 – Royal Blue (April 2): This elegant shade represents calmness and prosperity, honouring Maa Kushmanda, who brings health and wealth.

Day 5 – Yellow (April 3): Bright and cheerful, yellow is worn to celebrate Maa Skandamata, the goddess of motherhood and nourishment.

Day 6 – Green (April 4): Symbolising growth and harmony, green is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, who grants wishes and removes obstacles.

Day 7 – Grey (April 5): Reflecting balance and transformation, grey is associated with Maa Kalaratri, the fierce form of Durga who destroys evil.

Day 8 – Purple (April 6): Representing luxury and wisdom, purple is worn to honour Maa Mahagauri, the goddess of spiritual awakening.

Day 9 - Peacock Green (April 7): This unique colour symbolises compassion and individuality, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, who grants divine blessings.

Significance of Navratri Colours

The tradition of wearing specific colors during Navratri enhances the spiritual connection with the goddess and adds vibrancy to the celebrations. Each color reflects the attributes of the goddess worshiped on that day, creating a deeper sense of devotion and unity among devotees.

Celebrate This Navratri With Style

Navratri rituals begin with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapna) on the First Day of Navratri, performed during the auspicious Ghatasthapana Muhurat. Devotees observe fasting, perform daily pujas, and chant hymns to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. Sharing Navratri Wishes and decorating homes with Navratri Images are also popular ways to celebrate the holy festival.

As Navratri approaches, prepare to immerse yourself in the divine energy of the festival by embracing the colors and traditions associated with each day.