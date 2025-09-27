Updated 27 September 2025 at 16:33 IST
Bhaiya Please Abhi Nahi: Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Gets Irked With Paps Chasing Him In Mumbai | Viral Video
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug caught on camera while exiting a dental clinic in Mumbai. Initially, he tried to ignore the lens, but the paparazzi's attempts to capture shots from beneath irked him.
- Entertainment News
Kajol is making headlines for her recent talk show with Twinkle Khanna, while her son Yug made news for a rare public appearance in Mumbai on Saturday, September 27. Though the outing became uncomfortable for him. Despite trying to stay low-key and politely asking photographers not to click pictures or record videos, paparazzi irked him with their trademark behaviour.
Yug got upset with paps for clicking his pictures, watch
A video that has now gone viral shows Yug leaving a dental clinic in Mumbai. At first, he tried to ignore the cameras, walking calmly without engaging with the photographers. A security guard shielded him with an umbrella, but the paparazzi still attempted to take shots from underneath it.
Realising he couldn’t escape, the 15-year-old politely pleaded, saying, "Bhaiya, please abhi nahi."
Soon after the video appeared on social media, a user commented, "Why are you troubling him? He is not a celebrity or a sportsman. Let him live his life with privacy."
Another wrote, "He ain’t a celebrity - and this media putting a camera on his face is very bad.. He also said Abhi nahi yet for views u guys uploaded the pic so ppl can comment bad things on this kid.. me no fan of these celebrities but the media shouldn’t do this to their kids."
Ajay and Kajol have been married for over two decades, and they often shower love on their children through social media. They frequently share photos with Yug, accompanied by heartfelt captions.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 16:33 IST