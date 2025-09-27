Bhaiya Please Abhi Nahi: Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Gets Irked With Paps Chasing Him In Mumbai | Viral Video | Image: X

Kajol is making headlines for her recent talk show with Twinkle Khanna, while her son Yug made news for a rare public appearance in Mumbai on Saturday, September 27. Though the outing became uncomfortable for him. Despite trying to stay low-key and politely asking photographers not to click pictures or record videos, paparazzi irked him with their trademark behaviour.

Yug got upset with paps for clicking his pictures, watch

A video that has now gone viral shows Yug leaving a dental clinic in Mumbai. At first, he tried to ignore the cameras, walking calmly without engaging with the photographers. A security guard shielded him with an umbrella, but the paparazzi still attempted to take shots from underneath it.

Realising he couldn’t escape, the 15-year-old politely pleaded, saying, "Bhaiya, please abhi nahi."

Soon after the video appeared on social media, a user commented, "Why are you troubling him? He is not a celebrity or a sportsman. Let him live his life with privacy."

Another wrote, "He ain’t a celebrity - and this media putting a camera on his face is very bad.. He also said Abhi nahi yet for views u guys uploaded the pic so ppl can comment bad things on this kid.. me no fan of these celebrities but the media shouldn’t do this to their kids."