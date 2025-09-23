Navratri 2025 Day 2: Why You Should Wear White Today and Worship Goddess Brahmacharini

Navratri Day 2025 Day 2: The second day of Shardiya Navratri 2025 is being observed with devotion and spiritual energy across India today. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga, who represents penance, peace, and strength of character.

As per tradition, the colour for Navratri Day 2 is white, which symbolises purity, peace, and calmness.

Devotees wear white clothes while performing puja and prayers, believing it helps them connect with the divine energy of the goddess.

Who is Goddess Brahmacharini?

Goddess Brahmacharini is known for her deep meditation and spiritual focus. Her name comes from the word “Brahmacharya,” which means devotion and discipline.

According to Hindu mythology, she undertook severe penance to win the love of Lord Shiva. Her dedication and strength are remembered and honoured on this day.

She is often shown walking barefoot, holding a rosary (japa mala) in one hand and a water pot (kamandalu) in the other both symbols of spiritual practice.

Puja Rituals for Navratri Day 2

On the second day of Navratri, devotees perform special prayers at home or in temples.

The puja usually includes:

Offering white flowers, fruits, curd, and sweets

Lighting a ghee lamp (diya)

Chanting mantras and reciting stories of Goddess Durga

Maintaining a calm and focused mind during worship

Many people also choose to observe a fast, consuming only satvik (pure) food items, or fruit and milk.

Why Wear White Today?