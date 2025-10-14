Netizens Claim KBC Kid Ishit Bhatt Has Six Pocket Syndrome, We Asked A Doctor to Help Us Understand It

Ten-year-old Ishit Bhatt has quickly gone viral after his appearance on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His demeanour, which has been termed ‘overconfident’ and ‘annoying’, has been heavily trolled online and people have also gone to the extent of praising host Amitabh Bachchan for maintaining composure despite the child’s disruptive behaviour.

While Ishit has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism due to his entitled behaviour, some netizens have also expressed concerns and critiqued trolling a child, while some have delved into a deeper mission to excavate the origins of his behaviour, terming it as ‘Six Pocket Syndrome'.

We spoke to Dr. Samant Darshi, Interventional Psychiatrist, Yatharth Hospital, to understand the ‘Six Pocket Syndrome’ and how it is failing the young generation.

So what is the Six Pocket Syndrome?

Talking about the phenomenon, Dr. Darshi says, “Six Pocket Syndrome describes children or youngsters who get money from six various sources—generally their father, mother, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents—i.e., 'six pockets." These children usually have ready access to disposable cash without appreciating its worth.”

“This syndrome occurs in city, affluent families where both grandparents and parents usually spoil the child financially. The child gets money freely, resulting in over-indulgence and a possible lack of attachment to the importance of hard work or budgeting,” he adds.

Some of the most common early signs may include:

Continuous demand for brand items

Lack of interest in saving or respecting money

No financial discipline

Entitlement behavior

So what is the solution?