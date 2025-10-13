5 Safety Tips For Asthmatic Patients To Enjoy Safe Diwali

Diwali is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in India. IT commemorates the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20.

However, this festival can be quite troublesome and daunting for people who suffer from asthma. Asthmatic individuals suffer from the effects of firecrackers as the smoke contains toxic particles and gases that irritate the airways, triggering asthma attacks and exacerbating respiratory symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Here are the 5 tips that asthma patients can follow to enjoy a safe Diwali:

1. Reduce your time outside: According to the publication of MaxHealthCare, the increased air pollution due to harmful and toxic substances that are released into the air by bursting firecrackers goes deep into the lungs and airways. Therefore, people who are prone to asthma and respiratory issues should avoid crowded places, markets, melas, and places with smoke and polluted air that can trigger their breathing issues.

2. Asthma medications and inhalers: Patients with asthma and respiratory system issues should strictly continue their medicines, inhalers, and nebulisers as advised by doctors. Adhere to a control plan to keep yourself symptom-free during the festive season.

3. Steam inhalation: Steam will help clean the nose and lungs as it helps to clear mucous and phlegm, which ultimately helps you breathe easier. Inhale steam for 5 to 10 minutes at least once daily to clear the respiratory system.

4. Eat healthy and stay hydrated: A well-balanced diet, including fruits and vegetables, helps to reduce the risk of asthma and allergic conditions. Stay hydrated by consuming an adequate amount of water and other liquids. People suffering from asthma should also avoid sweets, fried and processed food, and desserts, as these foods have an inflammatory effect on the body.