New Year's Eve Binge-watch List: Stuck with You, The Holiday, Hum Tum, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, More Movies To Keep You Entertained

New Year 2026: Planning something big for New Year’s Eve can feel stressful. People often take on hosting fancy dinner parties or head into clubs to strike the clock, and that rarely feels relaxing. A quiet night in can be far better. You might invite a few mates over for a movie marathon or stay home alone with a takeaway and enjoy the same plan. New Year’s Eve at home often turns out to be the most enjoyable option. The real question is what to watch.

From cult favourites with unforgettable party moments to films packed with nostalgia, here are 15 movies you can enjoy with friends and family on a cosy night in.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1985)

This short film runs for just 24 minutes, making it perfect to watch while you get ready for New Year’s Eve. The story follows Charlie Brown as he reluctantly turns up at Peppermint Patty’s New Year’s party, capturing a warm, nostalgic mood.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

This classic stands among the finest romantic comedies ever made and includes one of cinema’s most memorable New Year’s Eve moments, filled with emotion and wit.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Happy New Year (2014)

This Bollywood heist-comedy centres on a group of misfits who form an unexpected dance crew called Team India. They enter the World Dance Championship in Dubai as a clever cover to steal diamonds and take revenge on the man who framed their leader’s father.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Holiday (2006)

Many people see this film as a Christmas favourite, but it also features a heartfelt New Year’s Eve party that leaves you feeling hopeful and warm as the year begins.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix

Stuck with You (2022)

This French romantic comedy follows two strangers who get trapped in a lift while heading to a New Year’s Eve party. Forced to spend time together, they slowly open up and form an unexpected connection.

Where to watch: Netflix

Catch Me If You Can

Teenage con artist Frank Abagnale poses as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer while travelling the world and cashing forged cheques. FBI agent Carl Hanratty pursues him in a smart and playful chase driven by charm, deception, and sharp minds.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum

Karan, a carefree cartoonist, and Rhea, a sensible and independent woman, keep crossing paths in different cities and stages of life. Their light-hearted arguments gradually grow into love shaped by time, grief, and personal growth.

Where to watch: Netflix

High School Musical (2006)

This movie is about the final night of 2005, Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez meet at a ski lodge party and share a magical moment that sparks the “Start of Something New.” Gabriella later moves to Albuquerque, joins East High School, and becomes part of the Wildcats alongside Troy.

Where to watch: NA

Dil Chahta Hai(2001)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani(2013)

Where to watch: Netflix

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara(2011)

Where to watch: Prime Video

3 Idiots(2009)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Julie & Julia(2009)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dear Zindagi(2016)