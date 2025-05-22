Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend in New York City IN September, Know What's Planned

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is all set to bring the first edition of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City. From September 12-14, 2025, this exhibit will showcase the best of India in music, theatre, fashion, cuisine and traditions on a global stage. Events like a musical theatre, a fashion show curated by ace designer Manish Malhotra, dance performances, yoga and more are planned, all while visitors savour India's rich culinary arts.

Nita Ambani has been prepping hard to bring a taste of NMACC stateside this fall. She was in NYC last month overseeing the preparations. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend will be held at the iconic Lincoln Center.

Nita Ambani is the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation | Image: X

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, "We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time. It is designed to be a global celebration of India's cultural legacy - our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world's most iconic stages - Lincoln Centre. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world."

The weekend will commence on September 12, at the David H Koch Theatre, Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India's largest theatrical production, The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India's past, present and future that travels the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947. Featuring a cast of over 100 performers, opulent costumes and larger-than-life sets, The Great Indian Musical is an unrivalled theatrical experience.

The show, India's largest musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony and Emmy award-winning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. This marquee production will feature the collaboration of great artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir and Arsh Tanna (choreography). The visual spectacle will also feature costumes designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show will have a limited run of five performances.

The opening night on September 12 will commence with an invite-only red carpet - the Grand Swagat (Grand Welcome) - featuring the Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra, spotlighting India's celebrated traditional weaves and skilled artisans. The evening will have a special presentation of cuisines and flavours from ancient to modern India, presented by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.