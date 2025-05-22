'Queen Of Cannes' Aishwarya Rai Aces Traditional Look At French Riviera With Sindoor, Banarasi Saree By Manish Malhotra And Red Ruby

A regular at Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai was one of the most anticipated Indian celebrities at the French Riviera this year. The actress shut the red carpet in an ivory handloom saree designed by couturier Manish Malhotra. Videos of Aishwarya Rai walking down the red carpet and greeting the paparazzi with folded hands are now circulating on social media.

Aishwarya Rai proves she is the true ‘queen of Cannes'

Year after year, Aishwarya Rai has made startling appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood actress became the first ever Indian to serve as a jury member at the coveted event and continued to deliver the most iconic looks at the red carpet consistently. For the unversed, she attends the film festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris and this year she attended the screening of Oliver Hermanus’ historical drama The History of Sound, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor.



For her first look, Aishwarya Rai paid an homage to her Indian roots in a traditional saree. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the ivory drape featured golden embroidered patterns across the pallu and a matching border. The Devdas fame teamed the look with a matching, full sleeves blouse and a sheer dupatta, which served as a train behind her as she walked the red carpet. Aishwarya also made heads turn with her exquisite ruby choker paired with a layered red ruby necklace and matching rings that scream royalty. It was, however, the vermilion sitting on her hair parting that got the internet talking. In a subtle yet bold message, the actress shunned all naysayers still speculating about her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.



