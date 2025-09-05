Updated 5 September 2025 at 22:06 IST
Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and End Dates, Significance And Rituals For Honouring Ancestors
This year, Pitru Paksha will commence on September 7 and conclude on September 21 with Sarvapitri Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya). Know more details here.
Pitru Paksha is a significant time in the Hindu calendar, marking a 16-day period for honouring ancestors. During this time, Hindus perform Shradh rituals to alleviate ancestral debt and seek blessings from departed souls.
Pitru Paksha 2025: Know start and ending dates
What is the significance of Pitru Paksha?
According to the MyPujaPandit publication, Pitru Paksha is regarded as the most sacred period in the Hindu culture. It is believed that the souls of one’s ancestors descend to earth to receive offerings from their descendants. During this time, performing Shradh is thought to alleviate Pitru Rin (ancestral debt) and invite blessings, peace and guidance from departed souls.
What are Pitru Paksha Rituals?
In India, some rituals of Pitru Paksha vary from state to state, but commonly include:
1. Usually conducted by the eldest son, starting with a purification bath.
2. Offering simple meals like rice, dal and vegetables to Brahmins.
3. Pouring water mixed with sesame seeds while reciting prayers.
4. Donating clothes and food, and feeding cows, dogs and crows, which is considered auspicious.
Regional Observances
Gaya, Bihar: During the Pitru Paksha period, people gather at the Ganga ghats for Pitru Tarpan, which is believed to provide higher spiritual merit.
Southern and Western India: In these regions, devotees perform the rituals in the second half of Bhadrapada, following Ganesh Utsav.
North India: Special prayers are offered along riverbanks and in temples dedicated to ancestors.