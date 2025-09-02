Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Do's, Don'ts, Puja Vidhi And Puja Muhurat To Follow

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which begin with the welcoming of Lord Ganesha in homes and pandals, culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi. In 2025, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on Saturday, September 6, 2025, marking the farewell of Ganpati Bappa with grandeur, devotion, and processions. Devotees immerse the idol in rivers, lakes, or artificial ponds while chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’, symbolising the cycle of creation and dissolution. Observers seek the blessings of God and pray for his divine grace throughout the year.

What is the muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan 2025?

According to the Hindu calendar, Anant Chaturdashi falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. The most auspicious time for immersion is from 07:36 AM to 09:10 AM, 12:19 PM to about 5:02 PM and 6:37 PM to 8:02 PM. It is advised to consult the local panchang for exact regional timings to ensure they perform the rituals at the right time.



What is Ganesh Visarjan Puja vidhi?

Final aarti – Before the immersion, perform the concluding aarti with family and neighbours. Light diyas, incense sticks, and offer flowers.

Offer bhog – Lord Ganesha is offered his favourite sweets like modaks, laddus, and fruits before the visarjan.

Apply tilak – Devotees apply sandalwood paste and vermilion to the idol as a mark of respect.

Seek blessings– Offer prayers for prosperity, peace, and the removal of obstacles, and humbly request Lord Ganesha to return next year.

Immersion procession – With chants, music, and devotion, the idol is carried to the immersion spot. A coconut and betel leaves are often immersed alongside the idol.

Do’s for Ganesh Visarjan 2025