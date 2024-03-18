Planning Your Eid Menu? Savour These Delicacies And Have A Joyous Feast

Advertisement

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated by the Muslim community across the globe. This festival is also known as Meethi Eid as it marks the end of Roza. This auspicious occasion is marked by grand feats and family gatherings. While traditional Eid dishes are often rich and indulgent, incorporating healthy options into your menu can enhance the celebration without compromising on flavour. Here is how you can plan a delicious and nutritious Eid menu that will delight your guests and contribute to their well-being.

Appetizers

Begin your Eid celebrations with appetizers or starters that will enhance your taste buds while offering nutritional benefits.

Chickpea Chaat: A popular street food, chickpea chaat combines boiled chickpeas with diced onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Sprinkle with chaat masala and garnish with fresh coriander for a burst of flavour.

Advertisement

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Vegetable Cutlets: Prepare vegetable cutlets using a mixture of mashed potatoes, carrots, peas, and spices. Coat them in breadcrumbs and shallow fry until golden brown for a crunchy exterior and a soft interior.

Advertisement

Main course

For the main course, serve dishes that showcase the diverse culinary traditions of India while incorporating wholesome ingredients:

Advertisement

Biryani: Biryani is a staple food for Eid celebrations. Choose a lighter version by using lean cuts of meat or substituting meat with vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and bell peppers. Garnish with fried onions, mint, and coriander for added freshness.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Dal Tadka: A comforting dish, dal tadka is rich in protein and essential nutrients. Prepare it with a combination of yellow lentils (toor dal) and tempered with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and red chilies for a flavourful twist.

Palak Paneer: Incorporate leafy greens into your menu with palak paneer, a creamy spinach curry with chunks of paneer. Use low-fat paneer and minimal oil for a healthier version without compromising on taste.

Advertisement

Side dishes

Complement your main course with nutritious side dishes that enhance the overall dining experience:

Advertisement

Cucumber Raita: Cool down spicy dishes with cucumber raita, a refreshing yogurt-based condiment flavoured with grated cucumber, roasted cumin powder, and chopped mint leaves.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry: Stir-fry an assortment of seasonal vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots with minimal oil and a touch of Indian spices for a colourful and crunchy side dish.

Desserts

Indulge your sweet tooth with desserts that are both traditional and health-conscious:

Fruit Custard: Prepare a creamy fruit custard using low-fat milk, custard powder, and a variety of chopped fruits such as bananas, apples, and grapes. Serve chilled for a refreshing treat.

Advertisement

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Dates and Nuts Ladoo: Combine finely chopped dates with assorted nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls for a naturally sweet and energy-boosting dessert.

Advertisement

Beverages

People can try these refreshing beverages that will complement the festive atmosphere:

Advertisement

Mango Lassi: Blend ripe mangoes with yogurt and a hint of cardamom for a creamy mango lassi, perfect for cooling off on a warm Eid day.

Masala Chai: End your meal on a comforting note with masala chai, a spiced tea brewed with ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Serve hot for a soothing experience.

Advertisement