Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was 'Forced' Into Announcing Birth Of Daughter Malti: We Weren’t Ready...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022. Recently, Nick opened up about how Malti was born premature and had a very scary start to her young life. As per Nick, they were expecting Malti to be born in April of the year, but she was born in January. “We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and ... purple, basically."

Nick explained that the "angels at the NICU" then "resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else".

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti was born via surrogacy | Image: Instagram

In a more recent revelation, Priyanka shared how pressure from the media forced her to announce the birth of Malti on social media when they weren't ready to do so. Amid the emotional turmoil and constant hospital visits, news of Malti’s birth was leaked to the media. Recalling the moment, she said, “We received a text saying that her (Malti) birth would be out in the newspapers, if we don't, they are going to put it in within three hours. So we were kind of forced into announcing her birth because we wanted to control our own narrative. We weren’t ready. We didn’t know what would happen with her or how she would be.”

Nick also described how his daughter "fought every day" and eventually, slowly but surely, started to gain weight. After more than three months and six blood transfusions, she was able to finally go home.

Malti Mari was born premature, shared Nick Jonas | Image: Instagram