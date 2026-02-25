Updated 25 February 2026 at 22:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was 'Forced' Into Announcing Birth Of Daughter Malti: We Weren’t Ready...
Celebrity and their personal lives are constantly on the radar of media. Priyanka Chopra shared how she was pressured by the media into revealing her daughter Malti's birth via surrogacy back in 2022.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022. Recently, Nick opened up about how Malti was born premature and had a very scary start to her young life. As per Nick, they were expecting Malti to be born in April of the year, but she was born in January. “We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and ... purple, basically."
Nick explained that the "angels at the NICU" then "resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else".
In a more recent revelation, Priyanka shared how pressure from the media forced her to announce the birth of Malti on social media when they weren't ready to do so. Amid the emotional turmoil and constant hospital visits, news of Malti’s birth was leaked to the media. Recalling the moment, she said, “We received a text saying that her (Malti) birth would be out in the newspapers, if we don't, they are going to put it in within three hours. So we were kind of forced into announcing her birth because we wanted to control our own narrative. We weren’t ready. We didn’t know what would happen with her or how she would be.”
Nick also described how his daughter "fought every day" and eventually, slowly but surely, started to gain weight. After more than three months and six blood transfusions, she was able to finally go home.
"I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like," he said. "And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it in her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is. I don't know how much she remembers, probably nothing. But spiritually I believe that there's gratitude in her and, you know, she's incredible," the Sucker singer shared.
