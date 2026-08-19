Pune Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb Wins Global Royal Icing Cake Artist Of The Year 2026 In Australia

Pune: Pune-based artist Prachi Dhabal Deb has been named the Global Royal Icing Cake Artist of the Year 2026 at the ACADA Australasian Cake Oscar Awards, recognising her body of work and contribution to the highly specialised art of Royal Icing.

The international award was presented at the ACADA Australasian Cake Oscar Awards 2026 Gala Black-Tie Dinner held on August 1 at Rydges Hotel South Bank in South Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

The award recognises a Royal Icing artist whose work demonstrates exceptional technical skill, international distinction and world-class piping expertise.

Deb emerged as the winner after a selection process combining public and industry voting with assessment by ACADA's panel of internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning judges.

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Four global finalists

The award was presented for Deb's overall body of Royal Icing work and was not based on a single cake or competition entry.

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Nominations were received from Royal Icing artists across the world, with four artists eventually shortlisted for the final stage, representing India, Malaysia and Taiwan. Deb was the sole representative from India.

As part of the process, each finalist submitted six photographs showcasing their best Royal Icing works created during the preceding 12 months. The final selection was based on a combination of public voting and evaluation by ACADA's international judging panel.

The final judging question was not disclosed to the finalists.

Taking Royal Icing beyond conventional cake decoration

Deb has developed a distinctive artistic identity by combining traditional Royal Icing techniques with architecture, sculpture and Indian heritage-inspired forms.

Her creations feature intricate piping and elaborate structures influenced by Indian textiles, architecture, jewellery, traditional craftsmanship and cultural motifs.

Rather than restricting Royal Icing to conventional cake decoration, Deb has used the medium to recreate architectural forms and translate elements of India's cultural heritage into edible art.

Her large-scale creations and elaborate heritage-inspired structures have helped establish her as an internationally recognised specialist in Royal Icing.

Could not travel to Australia due to health issues

Deb could not attend the awards ceremony in South Brisbane due to health issues. She had requested the organisers to send the award through a friend travelling to Pune, who is expected to arrive by mid-August.

"Receiving the Global Royal Icing Cake Artist of the Year award is deeply special to me. Royal icing has been at the heart of my artistic journey for many years, and to see my work from India recognised on an international platform is both humbling and encouraging," Deb said.

She said she hoped to continue using her art to celebrate India's craft and cultural heritage on the global stage.

From financial analyst to international cake artist

Deb's journey into cake artistry began after a career in finance. Born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, she completed her schooling in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and later pursued her college education in Kolkata.

She worked as a financial analyst before moving into baking and cake decoration. Her professional baking journey began around 2012 and eventually led her towards Royal Icing and specialised sugarcraft.

She subsequently trained under renowned British Royal Icing artist Sir Eddie Spence MBE, whose work has been associated with cake decoration for the British Royal Family.

Deb is married to an IT professional from West Bengal and currently resides in Rahatani in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pune has been the base from which she developed her career and distinctive approach to Royal Icing.

International recognition

The 2026 Australian award adds to a series of international recognitions for Deb. She won the Royal Icing Award at the Cake Masters Awards in Birmingham in 2019. Her large-scale Royal Icing creations have also earned her three World Book of Records recognitions.

Among her notable works are a 100-kg edible replica of Milan Cathedral and large architectural structures inspired by Indian heritage.

Deb has also developed a vegan Royal Icing formulation, adapting the traditionally egg-based medium for vegan and egg-free applications.

Her work increasingly combines detailed piping with architecture, sculpture and cultural storytelling.

Collaboration with Culture and Textiles Ministries

Deb has also collaborated with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for projects centred on Indian culture and heritage. She has conducted a session on Indian Handloom and Textiles through Edible Artistry at the Nehru Centre, High Commission of India in London, using her specialised art form to interpret and showcase India's textile heritage.

Oxford recognition and industry roles

Her work has also received recognition beyond the conventional cake and confectionery industry.

The Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies has recognised Deb as an Associate Artist, reflecting the cultural dimension of her work and her efforts to connect traditional Indian heritage with contemporary artistic practice.

She has also served as a judge and mentor in the cake-art industry, including as Head Judge and Advisory Board member of the Indian Cake Awards.

For the 2026 International Cake Show Australia, Deb was associated with the event as an Indian Ambassador and Senior Judge. Her role included judging responsibilities and sharing her expertise in traditional English Royal Icing techniques.

The latest Australian award marks another international milestone for the Pune-based artist, whose work combines technically demanding Royal Icing craftsmanship with architectural forms and Indian cultural references.