Relationship Coach Shares 12 Dating Ideas That Aren't Dinner, Drinks Or Watching Netflix

Dating ideas that aren't dinner, drinks or watching Netflix: Setting a date or going on one can definitely be nerve-wracking. Regardless of gender, there is often unseen pressure on both parties to keep things smooth and subtle. However, this pressure can intensify when the date itself is a limited activity, like just chatting.

As time went by, people developed different hobbies and creative demands, which led to dating evolving.

12 dating ideas. Image: Pexels

In a recent post, a relationship coach, Carleigh Ferrante, with over two hundred thousand followers on Instagram, shared 12 interesting dating ideas that could elevate your experience, help you host more dates, and improve your understanding of the person you're looking for.

She writes on her Instagram caption, “You know I love dinner and drinks, but these dates will deepen your connection, create more chemistry, teach you more about each other, AND break you out of that Netflix and chill routine."

12 dating ideas that are beyond dinner, drinks and Netflix

DIY chopped episodes Make a bucket list and share with each other Hit the batting cages Pickleball doubles Volunteer together Staycation Redo your first date Do a DIY food crawl Go to an open house Get last-minute tickets to a game Use a conversation desk Host a game night or dinner party

