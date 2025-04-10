sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 10th 2025, 17:59 IST

Relationship Coach Shares 12 Dating Ideas That Aren't Dinner, Drinks Or Watching Netflix

From DIY chopped episodes to redoing first dates, Carleigh Ferrante shares 12 interesting date ideas to help you find the love of your life.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Dating ideas.
Image: Pexels

Dating ideas that aren't dinner, drinks or watching Netflix: Setting a date or going on one can definitely be nerve-wracking. Regardless of gender, there is often unseen pressure on both parties to keep things smooth and subtle. However, this pressure can intensify when the date itself is a limited activity, like just chatting.

As time went by, people developed different hobbies and creative demands, which led to dating evolving.

Image: Pexels

In a recent post, a relationship coach, Carleigh Ferrante, with over two hundred thousand followers on Instagram, shared 12 interesting dating ideas that could elevate your experience, help you host more dates, and improve your understanding of the person you're looking for.

She writes on her Instagram caption, “You know I love dinner and drinks, but these dates will deepen your connection, create more chemistry, teach you more about each other, AND break you out of that Netflix and chill routine."

12 dating ideas that are beyond dinner, drinks and Netflix

  1. DIY chopped episodes
  2. Make a bucket list and share with each other
  3. Hit the batting cages
  4. Pickleball doubles
  5. Volunteer together
  6. Staycation
  7. Redo your first date
  8. Do a DIY food crawl
  9. Go to an open house
  10. Get last-minute tickets to a game
  11. Use a conversation desk
  12. Host a game night or dinner party
Image: Pexels

Consistent date night linked to fulfilling marriages

The relationship coach underscores in the caption of her recent Instagram post, "Consistent date nights have been linked to stronger, more fulfilling marriages. Couples who have fun together and step out of their comfort zone report more positive feelings about each other and the relationship”

