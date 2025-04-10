Relationship Coach Shares 12 Dating Ideas That Aren't Dinner, Drinks Or Watching Netflix

Updated April 10th 2025, 17:59 IST
Dating ideas that aren't dinner, drinks or watching Netflix: Setting a date or going on one can definitely be nerve-wracking. Regardless of gender, there is often unseen pressure on both parties to keep things smooth and subtle. However, this pressure can intensify when the date itself is a limited activity, like just chatting.
As time went by, people developed different hobbies and creative demands, which led to dating evolving.
In a recent post, a relationship coach, Carleigh Ferrante, with over two hundred thousand followers on Instagram, shared 12 interesting dating ideas that could elevate your experience, help you host more dates, and improve your understanding of the person you're looking for.
She writes on her Instagram caption, “You know I love dinner and drinks, but these dates will deepen your connection, create more chemistry, teach you more about each other, AND break you out of that Netflix and chill routine."
The relationship coach underscores in the caption of her recent Instagram post, "Consistent date nights have been linked to stronger, more fulfilling marriages. Couples who have fun together and step out of their comfort zone report more positive feelings about each other and the relationship”
