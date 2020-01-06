Capricorn Personality Traits: What You Need To Know About Them

Capricorns are born between December 22nd and January 20th. They belong to the Earth element of the zodiac. They also happen to be compatible with the signs - Taurus and Virgo. Capricorns are self-reliant and are driven to do their best. Some celebrities who are classic examples of Capricorns are Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton, Bradley Cooper, Zayn Malik, and Liam Hemsworth. Let’s look at some of the most common Capricorn personality traits:

Realistic

Capricorns are dangerously realistic about certain matters. They either go hard or go home. But what they don’t do is get stuck or waste their energy on unnecessary stress. They are also known for looking at things practically. If some things need to go from their life, they will understand the gravity of the situation and let it happen.

Hopeful

Capricorns are generally quite optimistic and hopeful. This is what makes them generous as well as grounded at times. They also deal with sensitive matters very delicately. Capricorns are your go-to person if you want to get back on your feet.

Practical

They are diplomatic as well as practical at times. This also works as their defense mechanism which enables them to not get involved emotionally into certain matters. They also tend to divulge information at times which may or may not turn out to be beneficial for them.

Theatrical

Capricorns are often dramatic at times. And they like to show it as well. Their uncanny nature usually makes them seem detached and at full liberty. Despite their leadership skills, this dramatic flair is what brings them down. And they know this, but still choose to get into the theatrics.

Sensitive

Capricorns, despite all the diplomacy and discipline, are sensitive as well. Underneath the tough part is a sensitive side which they generally don’t want to be known. But they often end up showing it and that is exactly who they are. Capricorns would literally give up everything for people who matter in their life.