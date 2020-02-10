Capricorns' Romantic Traits Make Them Compatible With THESE Star Signs

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 20. They belong to the Earth element of the zodiac. Capricorns have a practical approach towards life. They value money but they are not greedy. They have a sense of humour but they can turn out to be really sarcastic at times.

People with star signs Capricorn are introverts and deeply crave for recognition. Stars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Vidya Balan belong to the Capricorn zodiac sign. Here are the zodiac signs that are most romantically compatible with Capricorn.

Taurus

These two signs are most compatible with each other. The two signs need security and both have a down-to-earth personality. Capricorns and Taurus often bond over money as both star signs love money.

There are times that Taurus may not have enough "get up and go" for Capricorn. Capricorn may see Taurus as lazy, and Taurus may think of Capricorn as a workaholic. If they can strike a balance, their connection could manifest into a very profitable and practical partnership.

Virgo

If every zodiac combination worked as hard as Capricorn and Virgo to make their relationship work, there would be fewer divorces or horrible breakups. Capricorn and Virgo share more similarities than differences. They're both hard-workers, conscientious, and problem solvers. You can count on either one of them to save the day for you or do what needs to be done.

They share the same kind of values, and their level of commitment tends to make a union between these two, long-lasting. Capricorn has their feet placed firmly on the ground, which helps comfort Virgo when they get anxious. Capricorn and Virgo go together well.

Aries

These two signs might work as a couple but would probably be better as friends or occasional hook-ups. They're both very motivated individuals and they take success seriously. But Capricorns think things over and make very carefully calculated decisions, whereas Aries tends to take risks and does things without thinking them through.

