Indian Matchmaking Inspired Date Ideas - From Cruise Date To Ice Cream Bar Hopping

Indian Matchmaking is a new show on Netflix about Indian arranged marriages. The show's main character is Sima Taparia who is a matchmaker. She has several bio-data with her and keeps meeting different clients all the time. Most of her clients are from India and a few from the United States. The show features many different suitors who contact her for finding an ideal match. Apart from showing an insight into the Indian arranged marriage process, the show has also given its viewers some pretty good date ideas. Let' see the top 5 date ideas inspired by the show:

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking to Kissing Booth 2, Netflix has witty jokes for every trending show

1. A cruise date

When Nadia Jagessar goes to meet her second match in Chicago, her suitor takes Nadia out on cruise tour of the city. An Indian matchmaking-inspired idea that one can try for their next date and make it more memorable.

Also Read | 'Indian Matchmaking' creator Smriti Mundhra opens up about show's criticism, Read

2. Goat yoga date

A funky yet innovative idea inspired by Aparna Shewakramani is goat yoga date. It is a date where you can try yoga and there are many goats to keep you company. Sometimes the animals also jump on the participants. A funny date that can lead to people opening up more and also guarantees a fun time.

Also Read | Yashaswini Dayama, Ahsas & others discuss 'Indian Matchmaking', fans call it 'amazing'

3. Ice cream date

On its own, ice-cream doesn't seem like an entire date idea, but exactly like bar hopping, couples can go ice-cream hopping. This is when couples go from one ice-cream bar to another and try a little of each other's favourite flavours. This date idea is inspired by Vyasar Ganesan.

Also Read | 'Indian Matchmaking' quiz: Find out who your soulmate is from this Netflix reality show

4. The 'lunch in open' date

Another fantastic date idea inspired by Nadia Jagessar is when she grabs take away and eats it out on a bench overlooking the river. This can be recreated by two simple things - take out food and a nice peaceful spot in the city. This is a must-try.

5. The virtual date

A big hit in the current pandemic situation and inspired by Aparna, a date on Zoom could be your next go to. If you're stuck under-lockdown, this is a hit for you.

Promo Pic Credit: Nadia Jagessar & Aparna Shewakramani's Instagram